Timbers earn 1-1 draw against San Jose

[PortlandTimbers.com]

The Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten run to five games and remain unbeaten on the road this season, playing the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-1 draw behind a goal from midfielder Diego Valeri on Sunday night at Buck Shaw Stadium.

With the draw, the Timbers matched their MLS club record for their longest unbeaten streak at five games. Portland also matched their longest road unbeaten streak as an MLS side at four games, dating back to the 2012 season.

The Timbers struck for the opening goal in the 58th minute, with Valeri finishing from close range after buildup through the Earthquakes' defensive half. Portland's defense held firm against San Jose's attack throughout the match, allowing just five shots on goal and enduring nine corner kicks. But Earthquakes substitute Adam Jahn snuck in the equalizer in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to level the score at 1-1.

Goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts made a season-high four saves, Valeri tallied his second goal of the season and recorded three shots on goal for the Timbers (2-1-4, 10pts). Portland currently owns the longest road unbeaten streak in MLS this season (3 games) and is the only club in the league without a road loss in 2013.

Jahn notched his second goal of the season and forwards Chris Wondolowski and Steven Lenhart combined for six shots for the Earthquakes (2-3-3, 9pts), who salvaged a point to extend their current home unbeaten run to four games.

The Timbers scored their MLS-best 10th second-half goal to stake a 1-0 lead. A buildup led to a penetrating run into the box by forward Ryan Johnson. As Johnson tried to work around a defender, the ball was deflected into the air and fell onto the path of Valeri in the center of the penalty area. Valeri was the first to the free ball and poked it past San Jose goalkeeper Jon Busch.

In second-half stoppage time, a long ball played over the top was knocked around Portland's penalty area before rolling out to Jahn in space inside the box. The rookie forward hammered home the equalizer. Prior to Jahn's attempt, the Timbers defense had not allowed a shot on goal since the 74th minute.

Jahn's strike ended Portland's consecutive shutout run at 312 minutes, the second-longest shutout streak in MLS this season.

Ricketts made two big saves in the first half. He knocked an open look by Wondolowski from inside the box in the 22nd minute over the goal. Ricketts also made a kick save on a shot from near the edge of the box by Lenhart in the second minute of the match.

The Timbers remain on the road for their next match, visiting Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific). That match at Sporting KC will be televised on KPDX and in Spanish on estrellaTV, with radio broadcasts on 750 The Game and in Spanish on La Pantera 940 AM.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.