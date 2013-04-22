Court documents: Salem murder was planned a day in advance

A 21-year-old man is charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was found in a Salem ditch.

Salem police responded to reports of gunshots at 3 a.m. April 6 near Fairway Avenue and Rees Hill Road. Officers found the body of Andrew Entizne, 32, of McMinnville, on the ground outside the driver's side of a car that crashed in blackberry bushes.

An autopsy revealed he was shot and killed.

A suspect was arrested late Friday night. Pedro Suarez, 21, of Salem, was arraigned on the charge of murder in a Marion County courtroom Monday.

Court documents show he was arrested on an unrelated matter and initially denied any involvement in the murder case.

Deputies said he eventually admitted to knowing Entizne and being involved in his murder.

Suarez was told to park his car near the scene on Rees Hill Road on April 6 and honk his horn if he saw police coming, according to court documents. He told deputies he did not have a view of the intersection, but he heard several shots and drove away.

A Marion County probable cause statement shows Suarez told investigators he knew where the shooters were hiding when they shot and killed Entizne as he drove up to the intersection.

Suarez stated the decision to shoot Entizne was made one day earlier. Deputies have not revealed details about other possible suspects or a motive for the killing.

Investigators said Entizne has a criminal background, including convictions for assault and possession of a weapon by a prison inmate. His last conviction was in 2002.

Suarez is also being held on an unrelated warrant out of Illinois.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Salem police at 503-588-6050.

