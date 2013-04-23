Police have forensic evidence in 2009 cold case killing

On a pleasant street, in a typically quiet part of town, the Macadam Village Condominiums appear secure.

In August 2009, police said Gregory Toeniskoetter, 42, lived in apartment A.

After not hearing from Toeniskoetter for a few days, a friend went to check on the man's welfare around 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2009, police said.



"When the friend got to the apartment, he noticed a very strong odor," said Jim Lawrence, a detective with the Portland Police Bureau Cold Case Homicide Unit.

Police officers then discovered Toeniskoetter's body.

Lawrence said he died of blunt force trauma.

"We are quite sure that the person or persons responsible for Mr. Toeniskoetter's death knew Mr. Toeniskoetter and he was comfortable with them," he said.



Police said friends described Toeniskoetter as a gregarious, open man. Police said he had not lived at the condo on Southwest Nevada Street for very long.

Police said they found evidence of drug use at the scene, but aren't sure if it had anything to do with the man's death.

They also said the condo looked ransacked and some of the victim's property was missing, the properties' containers left behind. But investigators are not sure if the scene was staged. They are investigating a number of possible motives for the homicide.

Investigators do have forensic evidence, but need the public's help putting it in context.

"In particular, we need to hear from people familiar with the apartment because there are so many things about the case need to know," Lawrence said.

They also believe several friends who were with Toeniskoetter before he was reported missing know more.

"We believe those people have direct information related to this death and we're hoping those people will come forward," Lawrence said.



If you have any information about this crime, you can leave a Crime Stoppers tip online at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com, text CRIMES (274637) and in the subject line put 823HELP, followed by your tip, or call 503-823-HELP (4357) and leave your tip information.

Visit www.tipsoft.com to download the Crime Stoppers app for the iPhone or Droid.

