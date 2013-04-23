Police have forensic evidence in 2009 cold case killing

The 4-year-old girl, who used her slain grandfather’s phone to call for help, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.More >
The 4-year-old girl, who used her slain grandfather’s phone to call for help, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.More >
Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.More >
Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.More >
Portland police have responded to at least a half dozen of these crimes in the last week, and more than three dozen since the new year.More >
Portland police have responded to at least a half dozen of these crimes in the last week, and more than three dozen since the new year.More >
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >
Deputies said 24-year-old Tobias Helms-Reese and 21-year-old Tyler Longacre both died from gunshot wounds.More >
Deputies said 24-year-old Tobias Helms-Reese and 21-year-old Tyler Longacre both died from gunshot wounds.More >
Online shoppers have gotten used to seeing that line on checkout screens before they click "purchase." But a case before the Supreme Court could change that.More >
Online shoppers have gotten used to seeing that line on checkout screens before they click "purchase." But a case before the Supreme Court could change that.More >
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
A man was arrested after deputies say he assaulted his neighbor and then refused to come down from a roof for a couple of hours.More >
A man was arrested after deputies say he assaulted his neighbor and then refused to come down from a roof for a couple of hours.More >
The maximum-security facility houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders.More >
The maximum-security facility houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders.More >
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen used the same Delaware limited liability company to facilitate payments to two women, according to a report Sunday in The Wall Street Journal.More >
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen used the same Delaware limited liability company to facilitate payments to two women, according to a report Sunday in The Wall Street Journal.More >