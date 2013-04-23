Horizon trying to fire pilot who smoked marijuana

Horizon Air is trying to prevent a pilot who admitted using marijuana from flying.

The Seattle-based airline fired pilot Brian Milam after he failed a random drug test in November 2011.

The seattlepi.com reports Milam admitted smoking to cope with back pain and other issues.

The firing was challenged by the Airline Professionals Association and an arbitrator ruled in the union's favor, saying Horizon failed to fully review Milam's record before firing him.

Horizon filed a lawsuit last week in federal court, asking a judge to throw out the arbitrator's ruling and to keep the pot-smoking pilot out of the cockpit.

Horizon's attorney has stopped short of saying Milam flew while he was high on the drug, but said he had marijuana in his system twice while flying.



