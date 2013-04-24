Man burned in SE Portland duplex fire

A man suffered burn injuries when a fire heavily damaged a duplex garage in southeast Portland.

About 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 911 callers reported a tree was on fire and it was spreading to the residence in the 13000 block of southeast Ankeny Court.

"I looked out my living room window. I was just checking the cul-de-sac because that's what I normally do at night," said neighbor Ilia Whitney. "I noticed flames going up on a tree and at first I thought it was just somebody doing like a barrel burning or whatever in their backyard. I realized it was actually up in a tree and I called 911 immediately and ran over here."

When fire crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage. Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the flames from the outside. They also cut vents in the roof to release heat and smoke for crews that were, by that point, working inside the structure.

Additional resources were called in to help fight the fire and give medical aid to a man who was injured.

Paramedics took the man to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center for treatment. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. There's no word yet on damage estimates.



