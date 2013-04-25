Oregon man, 73, found tied up and robbed - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon man, 73, found tied up and robbed

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PRINEVILLE, OR (AP) -

The Crook County sheriff's office says a 73-year-old Prineville man was robbed at his home and left tied up so tightly his injured hands nearly needed to be amputated.

Officers went to the home Wednesday night after an Oregon state trooper stopped his car in Redmond because the 20-year-old driver was driving with the lights out.

The driver said he borrowed the car, so officers were dispatched to check with the owner. Looking through a kitchen window they saw the 73-year-old tied to a chair with his hands behind his back. They were swollen and bleeding.

The sheriff's office says the emergency room doctor said if he had been tied much longer he might have lost his hands.

The 20-year-old is jailed on robbery and assault charges.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.