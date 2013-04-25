Oregon man, 73, found tied up and robbed

The Crook County sheriff's office says a 73-year-old Prineville man was robbed at his home and left tied up so tightly his injured hands nearly needed to be amputated.

Officers went to the home Wednesday night after an Oregon state trooper stopped his car in Redmond because the 20-year-old driver was driving with the lights out.

The driver said he borrowed the car, so officers were dispatched to check with the owner. Looking through a kitchen window they saw the 73-year-old tied to a chair with his hands behind his back. They were swollen and bleeding.

The sheriff's office says the emergency room doctor said if he had been tied much longer he might have lost his hands.

The 20-year-old is jailed on robbery and assault charges.

