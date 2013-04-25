Police ID man, woman found dead in Vancouver home

Vancouver police said they discovered the bodies of an adult man and an adult woman inside a home on northeast 135th Avenue Wednesday evening.

Police said officers were called to the home about 5 p.m. on a death investigation.

They identified the two people found dead in the home as 51-year-old Robert Hedgers and 57-year-old Cheryl Honey. They both lived at the home in question.

Police have not said if the deaths are a murder-suicide, but said they believe there are no outstanding suspects.

The Vancouver Major Crimes Team is investigating the deaths.

Late Wednesday night, detectives were seen coming and going from the house, as well as searching two vehicles parked in the driveway.

Police have not said what type of relationship Hedgers and Honey shared. They also haven't specified a cause or manner of death.

An autopsy is expected to be performed Friday.



