Ducks player Dion Jordan picked No. 3 in NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft to select outside linebacker Dion Jordan of Oregon.

The Dolphins swung a trade Thursday night with Oakland, giving up the No. 12 and No. 42 overall choices. The latter was the first of 2 picks Miami had in the second round.

3 of the first four picks were tackles, and Miami was in the market for help at that position, but instead opted to upgrade a defense that tied for fourth-worst in the league last year in takeaways.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Jordan had 14.5 sacks in 45 games with Oregon.

He wasn't the only Ducks player to be drafted.

The Chicago Bears picked offensive guard Kyle Long with the No. 20 pick in the draft.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.