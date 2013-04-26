Man injured in late-night rollover crash on Marine Drive

Police are investigating a single-car crash that ended with a man in the hospital.

It happened Thursday just before 10 p.m. on Northeast Marine Drive near the Portland International Airport.

When police arrived, they discovered a Chevy Tahoe had rolled down an embankment toward the Columbia River.

The driver was transported to a Portland hospital to be treated for traumatic, but not life-threatening injuries.

Marine Drive from 33rd to 122nd avenues was closed while crews pulled the car up the embankment to be towed.

The reason behind the car crash is unknown.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.