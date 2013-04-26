Univ. of Oregon to Iowa high school: Stop using our logo

A northwest Iowa school district superintendent says the Okoboji Pioneers team will phase out its use of an "O" logo after receiving complaints from the University of Oregon.



Superintendent Gary Janssen tells the Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/YZ8m8j) the district will phase out use of the maroon logo at the request of the Eugene, Ore., university. Oregon has trademarked its green or yellow emblem, designed by athletic apparel company Nike



Janssen says he has drafted a plan to stop using the logo and has asked Oregon for time, noting the district has used the logo for nearly 10 years.



Matt Dyste, the university's director of marketing and brand management, says Oregon must protect its trademark but doesn't want to hurt local school districts and will be patient.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

