Univ. of Oregon to Iowa high school: Stop using our logo - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
OKOBOJI, Iowa (AP) -

A northwest Iowa school district superintendent says the Okoboji Pioneers team will phase out its use of an "O" logo after receiving complaints from the University of Oregon.

Superintendent Gary Janssen tells the Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/YZ8m8j) the district will phase out use of the maroon logo at the request of the Eugene, Ore., university. Oregon has trademarked its green or yellow emblem, designed by athletic apparel company Nike

Janssen says he has drafted a plan to stop using the logo and has asked Oregon for time, noting the district has used the logo for nearly 10 years.

Matt Dyste, the university's director of marketing and brand management, says Oregon must protect its trademark but doesn't want to hurt local school districts and will be patient.

