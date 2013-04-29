Ducks RB Barner drafted by Carolina Panthers - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks RB Barner drafted by Carolina Panthers

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Oregon running back Kenjon Barner (24) heads down field ahead of a pack of Oregon State defenders during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Oregon running back Kenjon Barner (24) heads down field ahead of a pack of Oregon State defenders during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -

The Panthers have selected Oregon running back Kenjon Barner with their sixth-round pick in the NFL draft.

Barring a trade, it's Carolina's last selection in this year's draft. They don't have a seventh round pick.

Barner hails from the same school as current Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, a first-round pick out of from Oregon in 2008.

The 5-foot-9, 196-pound Barner ran for 1,767 yards as a senior, the second-highest total in school history and the tenth-highest in Pac-12 Conference annals. He scored 23 touchdowns last season, 21 of those on the ground.

In the 36 games prior to his senior season Barner amassed 3,825 all-purpose yards, averaging 9 yards per touch.

He joins a crowded backfield in Carolina that includes Stewart, DeAngelo Williams and Mike Tolbert.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.