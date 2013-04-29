Ducks RB Barner drafted by Carolina Panthers

Oregon running back Kenjon Barner (24) heads down field ahead of a pack of Oregon State defenders during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

The Panthers have selected Oregon running back Kenjon Barner with their sixth-round pick in the NFL draft.



Barring a trade, it's Carolina's last selection in this year's draft. They don't have a seventh round pick.



Barner hails from the same school as current Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, a first-round pick out of from Oregon in 2008.



The 5-foot-9, 196-pound Barner ran for 1,767 yards as a senior, the second-highest total in school history and the tenth-highest in Pac-12 Conference annals. He scored 23 touchdowns last season, 21 of those on the ground.



In the 36 games prior to his senior season Barner amassed 3,825 all-purpose yards, averaging 9 yards per touch.



He joins a crowded backfield in Carolina that includes Stewart, DeAngelo Williams and Mike Tolbert.



