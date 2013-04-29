Several cars catch fire in Southeast Portland

Portland firefighters responded to car lot in Southeast Portland to find several cars on fire.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. Sunday at a car lot on SE 111th Avenue. One witness told FOX 12 between three to four cars were on fire.

Crews had a tough time at first because there weren't many available hydrants and an electric fence surrounding the lot created more issues.

They were able to put out the fire and nobody was hurt.

Firefighters still don't know the cause of the fire or how much damage was done.

