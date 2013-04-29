Man shot by trooper is Montana fugitive - KPTV - FOX 12

Man shot by trooper is Montana fugitive

Posted: Updated:
By Staff and AP reports
MADRAS, OR (KPTV/AP) -

A burglary suspect who was shot by a state trooper in central Oregon Friday has been identified as a fugitive from Montana.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins told KTVZ that 56-year-old Zande Joshua Barnacascel is wanted on a probation violation.

Oregon State Police said Barnacascel, also known as Joshua Samuel Waddington, was shot at least once in a confrontation with Sgt. Mike Turner after a manhunt following a burglary near Madras.

Turner wasn't injured.

The suspect was flown to St. Charles-Bend hospital. As of mid-day Monday, he was in serious condition.

Barnacascel's record includes a 2005 burglary conviction in Missoula. State police said he's also a registered sex offender with no known permanent address.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is now under way. Turner, 35, is on paid leave until it's complete.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.