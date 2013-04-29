Man shot by trooper is Montana fugitive

A burglary suspect who was shot by a state trooper in central Oregon Friday has been identified as a fugitive from Montana.



Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins told KTVZ that 56-year-old Zande Joshua Barnacascel is wanted on a probation violation.



Oregon State Police said Barnacascel, also known as Joshua Samuel Waddington, was shot at least once in a confrontation with Sgt. Mike Turner after a manhunt following a burglary near Madras.



Turner wasn't injured.



The suspect was flown to St. Charles-Bend hospital. As of mid-day Monday, he was in serious condition.

Barnacascel's record includes a 2005 burglary conviction in Missoula. State police said he's also a registered sex offender with no known permanent address.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is now under way. Turner, 35, is on paid leave until it's complete.

