League announces Winterhawks schedule for championship series

The Western Hockey League has announced the schedule for the 2013 WHL Championship Series.

The Portland Winterhawks will take on the winner of the WHL Eastern Conference Championship series between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Calgary Hitmen.



The Oil Kings and Hitmen will play Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final Tuesday night in Edmonton. The winner will then travel to Portland for Game 1 of the championship series Friday.



Game 1: Friday, May 3 at the Rose Garden, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 4 at the Rose Garden, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, May 7 @ Calgary/Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, May 8 @ Calgary/Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Game 5*: Friday, May 10 at the Rose Garden, 7 p.m.

Game 6*: Sunday, May 12 at Calgary/Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Game 7*: Monday, May 13 at the Rose Garden, 7 p.m.

*If necessary

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 are available now at winterhawks.com.

