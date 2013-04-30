Oregon House passes immigrant driver's card bill

The Oregon House has given final approval to a bill that would grant driver's licenses to immigrants living in the country illegally.



The House passed the measure in a 38-20 vote on Tuesday. The bill now goes to Gov. John Kitzhaber who is scheduled to sign it on Wednesday.



Supporters say the measure would improve public safety because more drivers would be trained and insured. Opponents say the licenses grant privileges to people who are breaking the law, and would encourage illegal immigration.



Immigrants and others who don't have documents proving they are in the country lawfully could apply for the driver's licenses if they've lived in Oregon for at least a year and meet other requirements.



The restricted licenses would be valid for four years -- half as long as standard driving credentials.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

