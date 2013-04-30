City reaches $2 million settlement with man shot by officer

The city of Portland has agreed to a $2.3 million settlement with a man shot by a police officer. The victim was mistakenly shot with live ammunition instead of bean bag rounds.

City leaders announced the settlement Tuesday. It is still pending city council approval.

William Monroe filed an $11 million lawsuit earlier this month.

He was shot by Officer Dane Reister during a confrontation at Lair Hill Park in southwest Portland in June 2011.

Police were called to the park after parents expressed concern about Monroe's behavior near children at a day camp.

The lawsuit stated the children were making leis when Monroe grabbed some discarded flowers out of the garbage and began tossing them near the children.

Investigators said Reister responded to the 911 calls, including one that said Monroe had a knife. Once at the scene, he ordered Monroe to get on his knees. The suspect questioned the order and Reister armed himself with a less-lethal bean bag shotgun.

However, Reister is accused of loading the gun with shotgun shells and not realizing it until Monroe had been shot four times.

Monroe survived the shooting.

At the time, Police Chief Mike Reese called it a "terrible mistake" and blamed it on human error.

Monroe survived the shooting and Reister was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury on assault charges. The case remains open, while Reister remains on paid administrative leave.

The Portland police union said an indictment charging Reister with a crime was "devastatingly wrong." Monroe's lawsuit called for Reister to lose his job.

In announcing the civil settlement, a statement from the city said: "The Police Bureau continues to hope for Mr. Monroe's full recovery and the bureau recognizes that this incident has been extremely difficult for everyone involved."

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.