Prime suspect identified in Oregon Coast homicide

Oregon State Police say a man arrested after a crime spree in Northern California is the prime suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was found near Winchester Bay.



Jeffrey Boyce of North Bend, was arrested Monday night in Marin County, CA, on suspicion of carjacking and kidnapping a man at gunpoint.



The 30-year-old has yet to be charged with any crimes in Oregon.



A couple who stopped along the Oregon Coast to take in a Pacific Ocean view discovered the woman's body. State troopers said the couple stopped at the Winchester Bay's Wayfinding Point west of Highway 101 and south of Reedsport at 8:20 a.m. Sunday. When they saw the body, they called 911.

Police say they have tentatively identified the woman whose body was found Sunday, but won't release her name until it's confirmed by a medical examiner.

A Ventura County, Calif., man tells The World newspaper of Coos Bay he believes the victim is his sister-in-law. She had driven to Oregon to visit a son and her car was found at the crime scene.

Winchester Bay is about halfway between Florence and Coos Bay on the Oregon Coast. From there, coast visitors can view the ocean, a coastal lake and an historic lighthouse.

