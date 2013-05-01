Immigrants cheer signing of OR driver's license bill - KPTV - FOX 12

Immigrants cheer signing of OR driver's license bill

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Gov. John Kitzhaber has signed a bill that will let people living in Oregon without documentation obtain driver's licenses and he was cheered on by a large crowd of immigrants Wednesday.

Kitzhaber signed the bill on a table set up on the Capitol steps.

The signing coincided with a rally at the Capitol in support of immigrant rights.

Among the many signs at the rally was one that read, "Thank you, now I can drive my kids to school."

Supporters say the measure would improve public safety because more drivers would be trained and insured. Opponents say the licenses grant privileges to people who are breaking the law, and would encourage illegal immigration.

The restricted licenses would be valid for four years -- half as long as standard driving credentials.

