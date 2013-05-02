Fire forces evacuation of two SE Portland homes

Two families were forced to evacuate when a fast-moving fire spread from a garage to two houses.

Portland fire crews were called to the 7200 block of Southeast 34th Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a detached garage fully involved and the flames extending to two houses.

The families in the two homes quickly evacuated.

FOX 12 spoke to a couple who woke up their family of six when they said they heard a loud sound and realized there was a fire.

The couple said they had a fire evacuation plan in place and it paid off.

"The kids got up, got the dogs on the leash and got out the front door," said Jim Grelle.

Firefighters put out the blaze before it could spread to any other houses. No one was hurt.

Damage estimates are pending, but Grelle said a shed on the property was gutted, the garage has significant damage and there is also damage to the exterior of their house.

Fire officials said arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.