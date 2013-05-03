Timbers now unbeaten in seven straight games after 0-0 draw

The Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to seven games, playing the New England Revolution to a scoreless draw at JELD-WEN Field on Thursday night.

The Timbers (3-1-5, 14pts) controlled the run of play against the Revolution, maintaining 67.4 percent of the possession, attempting a season-high nine corner kicks and holding a 22-12 edge in shots with nine shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts recorded four saves, including two key saves in the final minutes of the match to preserve Portland's third shutout in the last five games in a 0-0 draw.

Ricketts recorded his 35th MLS career shutout, forward Darlington Nagbe attempted a team-high five shots and midfielder Diego Valeri recorded four shots in the draw for the Timbers, who move into a tie for second place with the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference. The Timbers' seven-game unbeaten streak is tied for the longest in MLS this season.

Portland has recorded three straight shutouts at JELD-WEN Field, and has held opponents scoreless for 300 consecutive minutes dating back to March 9. Ricketts made a diving save in the 85th minute, getting an out-stretched hand to a shot from Revolution forward Saer Sene aimed at the bottom right corner to help preserve the shutout.

Next, the Timbers visit Western Conference leader FC Dallas Wednesday, May 8, at FC Dallas Stadium.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

