Timbers sign one defender, lose another to ACL injury

The Portland Timbers announced Friday they signed a new defender for the remainder of the 2013 season.

Pa Modou Kah joins the Timbers after playing the last two seasons with clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He also played for clubs in Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands during his career.

Kah, who holds Norway and Gambia citizenship, has appeared 10 times for the Norwegian national team.

Timbers head coach Caleb Porter said the team has had its eye on adding a defender ever since David Horst went down with an injury last month.

"Kah is a top-level player and will bring a wealth of experience as a professional, playing in some of the top leagues around the world," Porter said. "This signing couldn't come at a better time with the recent injury of Mikael Silvestre."

French defender Silvestre suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee Thursday night in Portland's 0-0 draw with New England.

He will be out six to nine months. Surgery at Sports Medicine Oregon in Tigard will be scheduled once the injury has stabilized.



Kah will be added to the roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.



