Rescue of Cleveland women adds hope in search for Kyron Horman

Three women believed to have been held captive in Cleveland for years are now free, and it's providing added hope in the search for Kyron Horman.

Kaine Horman talked to Fox 12 Tuesday about the positive conclusion to the case involving Amanda Berry, 27, Michelle Knight, 32 and Gina DeJesus, 23.

They each went missing separately nearly a decade ago.

Kyron Horman was 7 years old when he was last seen at Skyline School in June 2010.

"The message when you look at these cases coming to that resolution is that you don't ever give up hope," Kaine Horman said.

Police said the three women in Cleveland were rescued Monday after one of them kicked out the bottom portion of a locked screen door and used a neighbor's telephone to call 911.

Police said three brothers between the ages of 50 to 54 were arrested.

One of them, former school bus driver Ariel Castro, owned the home, situated in a poor neighborhood dotted with boarded-up houses just south of downtown.

The women were held captive in the house since their teens or early 20s, according to investigators.

The women were reported by police to be in good health and were reunited with joyous family members but remained in seclusion.

"Prayers have finally been answered. The nightmare is over," Stephen Anthony, head of the FBI in Cleveland, told the Associated Press. "These three young ladies have provided us with the ultimate definition of survival and perseverance. The healing can now begin."

Elizabeth Smart and Jaycee Dugard, who were held captive by abductors at a young age, said they were elated by the women's rescue.

"We need to have constant vigilance, constantly keep our eyes open and ears open because miracles do happen," Smart said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

It's a sentiment echoed by Kaine Horman.

He has continued to keep his son's disappearance in the public spotlight through interviews and appearances. He was on hand in January for the unveiling of age-progression photos of Kyron on Gordon Trucking semis as part of the Homeward Bound Program, in cooperation with the Washington State Patron.

A walk-run event is planned locally in June called, "Kyron's Bring Them Home Run," and "Kyron's Car Show" is set for August. Various other events are planned, as well, and a full listing is available at www.bringkyronhome.org.

He said what happened in Cleveland is further proof that he will see his son again one day.

"It continues to reinforce the direction we've been taking on how to try to keep things going with this case and to not give up hope and keep going," he said.

