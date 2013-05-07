Fiery crash ends with K-9 search and arrest

A fiery crash in Portland ended with a K-9 search for the driver.

Police arrested Dewitt Rhodes Jr. Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

They say he sped away when a deputy tried to pull him over.

The deputy followed and watched as he crashed into another car and onto a lawn.

The car burst into flames.

Police say Rhodes helped the passenger out and then ran off.

Dogs helped track him down, and both he and the passenger were taken to the hospital.

He was then arrested and taken to Multnomah County Jail.

Rhodes was arraigned on Tuesday for assault 3, hit and run, attempting to elude, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

His bail was set at $35,000.

His next hearing is May 15.

