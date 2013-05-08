Winterhawks take 2-1 series lead with Game 3 win

The Portland Winterhawks won Game 3 of the WHL Final 3-1 over the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rexall Place in Edmonton Tuesday to take a 2-1 series lead in the WHL Final.

Portland opened the scoring 4:39 into the game when Taylor Leier beat Edmonton goaltender Laurent Brossoit with a shot from the slot to make it 1-0. The Hawks extended the lead when Ty Rattie made it 2-0 at the 8:14 mark, and in the process tied the WHL record for career playoff goals with 47. He pulled even with Mark Pederson, who set the record with Medicine Hat from 1983-88.

The Hawks got one more before the end of the frame when Oliver Bjorkstrand scored at the 15:48 mark to make it 3-0 going into the second period.

Edmonton got on the board when Michael St. Croix scored at the 9:13 mark of the second period to cut the Hawks' lead to 3-1 in the lone goal of the period.

From there Mac Carruth took over, as he stopped all 20 shots he faced in the third period to preserve the win and held guide the Hawks to the 2-1 series lead.

Carruth finished with 38 saves on 39 shots in the win, while Brossoit allowed three goals on 27 Portland shots.

The two teams are back on the ice tomorrow at 7 p.m. Mountain time in Edmonton, with Game 5 set for Friday at 7 p.m. in the Rose Garden.

