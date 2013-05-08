Former Ducks football player in court after third arrest in a week

Former Oregon football player Cliff Harris was arraigned on harassment charges Wednesday afternoon, following his third arrest in a little over one week.

His attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

The charge stems from an argument with his pregnant girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with Washington County courts.

Harris played for the Ducks during their run to the 2011 BCS National Championship game before being dismissed for violating team rules.

Hillsboro police arrested Harris Friday night at the Streets of Tanasbourne shopping center. According to police, Harris and his girlfriend started fighting in the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and continued to fight outside.

A witness told police she saw a man, later identified as Harris, strike a woman in the face in the Macy's parking garage, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Harris told officers he was in a romantic relationship with the woman and she was pregnant with his child.

He told officers he grabbed her purse and "pulled it in an attempt to get her to leave with him. While he was pulling on the purse [the woman] fell to the ground," the affidavit said.

The woman denied being assaulted and did not cooperate with the investigation, according to the affidavit.

The judge ordered Harris is eligible for diversion if a responsible third party comes to get him and he provides a valid Oregon address.

Harris was released from jail Wednesday night. The judge ordered he stay in Oregon and have no contact with the alleged victim in this case, his girlfriend.

Harris has been arrested three times in a little over one week.

In addition to Friday's arrest, he was taken into custody for failing to appear for his original arraignment Tuesday morning.



Harris showed up nearly two hours late for the arraignment, after being pulled over and cited for speeding and passing in a no-passing zone.



Earlier this month, police in New Jersey arrested Harris and cited him with marijuana possession. Afterward, the NFL's New York Jets cut him from the team.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.