Winterhawks win again, now one victory away from WHL title

The Portland Winterhawks took a 3-1 lead in the WHL Final with a 2-1 win in Game 4 Wednesday over the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rexall Place in Edmonton.

The series now shifts back to Portland, where the two teams will play Game 5 Friday at 7 p.m., with the game already sold out as the Hawks look to win the Ed Chynoweth Cup and advance to the Memorial Cup for the first time since 1998.

Portland got on the board first in Game 4 when Brendan Leipsic banged one in on the doorstep at the 17:13 mark of the first period to make it 1-0.

It remained a 1-0 game until midway through the second when the Hawks executed a perfect tic-tac-toe passing play with a man advantage that culminated in defenseman Troy Rutkowski slapping one in from the slot to make it 2-0, which remained the score going into the third.

Edmonton got on the board at the 4:45 mark of the third when Mitch Moroz went to the front of the Portland net and batted one in to cut the Hawks' lead to 2-1, but that was as close as Edmonton would get as the Hawks shut them down from there to wrap up the win.

Carruth finished with 29 saves on 30 Edmonton shots to pick up the win. Oil Kings netminder Laurent Brossoit stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

Portland was 1-4 on the power play and a perfect 4-4 on the penalty kill.

