Unbeaten in eight matches, Timbers tie FC Dallas 1-1

Forward Darlington Nagbe scored his third goal of the season and goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts made four saves as the Portland Timbers earned a 1-1 draw against MLS leader FC Dallas on Wednesday to extend their unbeaten streak to an MLS-best eight games.

Portland and FC Dallas, two of the top clubs in the Western Conference, entered the match each on a string of seven-match unbeaten streaks.

FC Dallas trailed at home for the first time this season when Nagbe lifted the Timbers to a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute. FC Dallas then took advantage of a penalty kick awarded seven minutes later and forward Kenny Cooper converted the attempt to tie the match at 1-1.

The Timbers (3-1-6, 15pts) remain the only club in MLS that is unbeaten on the road this season and extend their overall club-record road unbeaten string to six games dating back to the 2012 campaign. Portland sits in third place in the Western Conference.

Nagbe becomes the Timbers' MLS career leader in goal-scoring with his 11th career goal. Midfielder Rodney Wallace registered his first assist of the season and Ricketts recorded three of his four saves in the second half to help Portland earn its second result in its last three visits to FC Dallas Stadium.

On short turnaround, the Timbers return home to play host to Chivas USA on Sunday at JELD-WEN Field at 2 p.m.

The match will be televised live on FOX 12 Oregon.

