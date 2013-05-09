Bill would give break to some teen sex offenders

The Oregon House has advanced a bill that would allow some teenagers convicted of having sex with underage partners to erase the crime from their records.

The bill passed in a narrow 31 to 27 vote on Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill would apply to people convicted in their teen years of sex crimes that did not involve coercion or force, and who have completed all required court-ordered programs and treatments, among other conditions.

Proponents say the punishment for such sex offenders does not fit the crime. Opponents say people convicted of sex crimes often re-offend and for this reason should not be able to have their records expunged.

