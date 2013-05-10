Dalai Lama returns to Rose City to wrap up stay in Oregon

The Dalai Lama is wrapping up his trip to Oregon with a return visit to the Rose City.

His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, arrived at the Portland International Airport Wednesday morning. On Thursday he spoke at the University of Portland and even donned a Pilots visor.

He then traveled to Eugene to deliver a public lecture Friday at Matthew Knight Arena.

He is back in Portland Saturday for two appearances at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Each of the Dalai Lama's public appearances in Oregon were sold out.

