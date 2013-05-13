Fox schedule includes return of '24' - KPTV - FOX 12

Fox schedule includes return of '24'

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) -

Jack Bauer is coming back.

Fox executives said Monday that its drama "24" is returning next May for a limited run that will stretch into the summer. The adventure series with Kiefer Sutherland starring as Jack Bauer ended its original run in 2010.

Fox programming chief Kevin Reilly said creators had been thinking about doing a feature film with the original cast. But when Fox announced it was interested in doing a big event miniseries, they realized it was the perfect format.

Reilly made the announcement as part of Fox's unveiling of a new schedule for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

