Bulldozer rampage caused $300,000 in damage

A man unhappy with a neighbor's fence is accused of using a bulldozer to destroy three houses, damage another home and crush two sheds, a pickup truck, lawn mower, fences and other property.

No one was injured in the rampage that caused an estimated $300,000 damage.

Suspect Barry Swegle is held on $1 million bail for possible charges of assault and malicious mischief. The 51-year-old is to appear Wednesday in Clallam County Superior Court when an arraignment may be set.

The Peninsula Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/17pXpVk ) Swegle had a dispute with a neighbor over a fence that he said made it difficult to maneuver the bulldozer and other heavy equipment he owns.

