Test results returned from suspicious ballot envelope

The FBI has ruled out any bio threat in clear crystals found in an envelope at the Multnomah County Elections Office on Monday.

A worker found crystals inside a ballot envelope and employees were forced to evacuate.

The FBI is now running tests on the substance to find out exactly what it is. Results will be released next week.

Investigators think the person who sent the envelope placed it in a drop box outside of the elections office and took off.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.