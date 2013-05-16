Portland extends arts tax deadline

If you haven't paid your Portland arts tax yet, you've got some extra time.

The deadline for the tax was Wednesday, May 15, but due to high traffic on the arts tax website, the deadline has been extended.

Those who make more than $1,000 a year will have to pay the $35 tax.

The city has said no payments will be accepted online until it can fix capacity issues with the website.

A new deadline will be announced in the coming days.

Check the city's website at http://www.portlandoregon.gov/revenue/60076.



