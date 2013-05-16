4 pounds of meth, 50 guns seized in Klamath Falls raids

More than 300 local, state and federal officers, some in camouflage gear and helmets, fanned out across rural Klamath County in the pre-dawn darkness Wednesday and arrested 38 people accused of operating a methamphetamine and gun distribution network connected to Mexican drug cartels.

Darin Tweedt, chief counsel of the criminal division of the Oregon Department of Justice, says the raids were the culmination of an eight-month investigation dubbed Operation Trojan Horse.

More arrests were expected.

In searching 23 homes and businesses in Klamath Falls and outlying rural communities, police seized 4 pounds of methamphetamine and 50 guns.

Tweedt says the investigation began last October when agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives came to the Oregon Department of Justice with information about the ring.

The Department of Justice has not yet released a list of those arrested.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the raids took "a big group of suspected meth dealers off our streets."



