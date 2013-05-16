Viral video celebrity now wanted for New Jersey murder

New Jersey authorities have issued a murder warrant for a homeless hitchhiker who became a viral video celebrity after he used a hatchet to strike a man who ran over a California utility worker.

Police said Thursday they're seeking Caleb McGillivary in Sunday's beating death of Joseph Galfy Jr. at his home in Clark, N.J., 20 miles west of New York. An autopsy has determined that Galfy died as a result of blunt force trauma.

McGillivary is considered armed and dangerous.

The 24-year-old McGillivary gained fame online as "Kai the Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker" for his intervention in a Feb. 1 attack in Fresno, Calif.



In the attack, McGillivary was riding with a man who tried to run over a utility worker.



The Fresno Bee reported that the driver then walked up and assaulted the victim, but McGillivary pulled a hatchet from his backpack and struck the driver in the head.

The driver is now facing an attempted murder charge.

The YouTube video of McGillivary's tale of what happened racked up more than three million views.



A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to McGillivary's arrest in connection with the New Jersey murder.

McGillivary is homeless, but considers himself "homefree," according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. He is also known as Kai Lawrence, Caleb Kai Lawrence and Kai Nicodemus.

