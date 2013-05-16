Washington State Patrol looking for troopers

The Washington State Patrol is looking for troopers and will be holding applicant testing on May 18.

The testing will be held at the Southwest Washington WSP Headquarters located at 11018 NE 51st St. in Vancouver at 7:30 a.m. Applicants interested in becoming a Washington State Trooper should come prepared to complete a physical agility test and written examination.

Walk-in applicants will be accepted at the May 18 testing date. They will need to bring a completed application, which will be collected before the test begins.

The morning will begin with a physical agility test. Applicants should arrive dressed in appropriate attire to complete the following:

One minute sit-up test

One minute push-up test

One and one half-mile run

Applicants who complete the physical agility test within the requirements will advance to a written examination after a short break. Physical requirements can be found at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/employment/trooper.htm.

For questions about becoming a Washington State Trooper or information on the testing process, contact Trooper Jason Cuthbert at 360-623-5103.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

