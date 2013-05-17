After unbeaten start, Portland Thorns suffer first loss

An 80th-minute goal by second-half substitute midfielder Taylor Lytle guided Sky Blue FC to a 1-0 win over Portland Thorns FC on Thursday night before 11,055 fans at JELD-WEN Field.

Despite suffering their first loss of the season, Thorns FC (4-1-1, 13pts) remain in first place in the National Women's Soccer League by virtue of a superior goal differential with Sky Blue FC (4-1-1, 13pts).

Portland's season-opening, five-game unbeaten streak ended as Thorns FC were held scoreless for the first time in six games this season.

With 10 minutes remaining in the second half, Sky Blue FC earned a free kick near the center circle.

Following a short pass on the restart, defender Courtney Goodson delivered the ball to Lytle 25 yards from goal. The midfielder, who entered the match in the 78th minute for Portland native Kendall Johnson, took a well-struck shot from outside the box and scored into the upper left side of the goal.

In a quick turnaround, Thorns FC play host to the Washington Spirit on Sunday at JELD-WEN Field in the club's second home match in a four-day span; kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. (Pacific).

