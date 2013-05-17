Police: Men with gun threaten to kill black man at Vancouver bar

SWAT teams arrested three men accused of pointing a loaded gun at a black man at a Vancouver bar and threatening to kill him.

Brent Luyster, 32, and his brother Robert Luyster, 31, were both taken into custody at separate Vancouver homes Thursday. Donald McElfish, 62, was also arrested in Woodland Thursday.

Police said they instigated an altercation at the Quarter Deck Bar, 4300 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, on March 18.

Court documents say the three suspects arrived at the tavern and Brent Luyster was immediately offended by an interracial couple sitting at the bar.

He used the n-word in the direction of the black man sitting with the white woman, calling them "gross," according to court documents.

Another customer, who was also black, intervened and that's when investigators said Robert Luyster shouted a threat to shoot people in the bar. He then ran out to the parking lot and got a black pistol out of a vehicle and racked a round of ammunition into the chamber, according to court documents.

Police said Brent and Robert Luyster have been previously documented as holding racist beliefs while being associated as "skinheads."

Brent Luyster was convicted of felony assault for a hate crime in 2001 in Vancouver and was arrested again under similar circumstances by Vancouver police in 2005.

In the most recent case, Robert Luyster is accused of walking toward a group of three men outside the Quarter Deck Bar with the loaded gun. He threatened to kill the black man who previously spoke up over the racist remarks, according to court documents.

Court documents said the victim was specifically singled out "due to him being black and specifically threatened to physically fight and shoot him during the confrontation."

Robert Luyster made threats to kill, according to probable cause police records.

Robert Luyster eventually handed the gun to his brother, who also made threats to shoot and kill people outside the bar, again singling out the same alleged victim.

McElfish is accused of demanding the full name of the victim and vowing to return with the brothers to "finish him off."

Police were called and the three men took off in McElfish's vehicle. Officers said they were unable to locate the suspects at that time.

They were all later identified through photos and witness statements. All three suspects appeared in court Friday morning.

Brent and Robert Luyster are both facing charges including assault, malicious harassment and making death threats. Bail for each of them was set at $75,000.

McElfish is charged with malicious harassment and making death threats. His bail is set at $10,000.

