Police round up two baby goats running in traffic

Two baby goats found running through traffic, were rounded up by Milwaukie police near the 5100 block of Southeast King Road.

Police said the kids were running amok in traffic before they got to the area and started the roundup process.

Milwaukie police Officer Crystal Hill assisted in herding the two goats into a nearby yard, where they were taken into protective custody.

Police said the owner of the goats later contacted them saying that they had just gotten the goats on Saturday and had discovered they had escaped from the yard.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.