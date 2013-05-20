Rock 'n' Roll Portland Half Marathon kicks off Rose Festival

A countdown, thousands of running shoes and a 13-mile tour of Portland marked the official start of the Portland Rose Festival on Sunday.

About 10,000 runners took to the streets for the second annual Rock 'N Roll Half Marathon.

Roughly half of the runners came from outside Oregon, and thousands of spectators cheered the runners along the route.

"The energy and the vibe of the whole race. You got 13 miles, bands along the course, the start line atmosphere really makes it fun and unique and it's just a great feeling," said Jeff Curtis, Rose Festival CEO.

Forty-eight states and 10 countries were represented in the list of entrants.

There were also stories of inspiration, like Stephanie Hammond, who helped raise thousand of dollars to honor those who have faced the daily struggles of disease.

"I am running for four family members who have been impacted by cancer," she said.

There were also runners who took part in the Boston Marathon last month. They watched in horror as bombs exploded near the finish line April 15.



Extra security measures were put in place along the race route in Portland to increase safety. Bomb-sniffing dogs could be seen searching around garbage cans and planter boxes.

There were no problems to report from day, allowing runners to focus on the task at hand.

Englishman Craig Hopkins, a University of Portland graduate, won the race with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 35 seconds.

Aissa Dgoughi, of Beaverton, took second (1:07:37) and Aiden Irish, of Duvall, WA, finished third (1:08:00.)

Christina Overbeck Crawford, a 27-year-old Portland woman, won the women's half-marathon (1:19:48.)

Men's Half Marathon

1. Craig Hopkins, 24, Portland, OR, 1:07:35

2. Aissa Dgoughi, 31, Beaverton, OR, 1:07:37

3. Aiden Irish, 22, Duvall, WA, 1:08:00

4. Paul Rottich, 27, Beaverton, WA, 1:09:55

5. Pat Werhane, 28, Portland, OR, 1:10:01

Women's Half Marathon

1. Christina Overbeck Crawford, 27, Portland, OR, 1:19:48

2. Elena Linn, 27, Vestavia, AL, 1:20:38

3. Eva Vail, 28, Portland, OR, 1:21:34

4. Kimberly Cloud, 37, Turlock, CA, 1:23:52

5. Carly Rees, 39, Renton, WA, 1:24:18

