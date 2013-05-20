Fire crews battle flames and bullets in North Portland fire

Portland fire crews had to deal with more than flames at a North Portland house fire.



Crews responded to reports of a house fire just before 8:30 a.m. on North Oswego Avenue in the St. Johns neighborhood.



As the crews started to arrive, bullets stored in the basement began to explode.



Four family members and their pets were able to get out of the house safely.



Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.



There is no word on a damage estimate.



The Red Cross has been assisting the family.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX BroadcastingCorporation. All rights reserved.