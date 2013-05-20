Dog walker finds body inside crashed car

A man walking his dog Sunday found an overturned car in Scio and the driver dead inside.

Oregon State Police say the car driven by 49-year-old Brian Marler, of Scio, left Highway 226 and rolled down an embankment.

KVAL reports it came to rest on the bank of Thomas Creek.

The dog walker came upon the crash and reported it at 11:24 a.m. Sunday.

The State Police say it's not known why the car left the roadway. The cause is still under investigation.

