Winterhawks top Ontario champs 6-3 in Memorial Cup

The Portland Winterhawks defeated the London Knights, Ontario Hockey League champions, 6-3 Monday at the Credit Union Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in their second game of the 2013 MasterCard Memorial Cup.

The Hawks scored the lone goal of the first period 16:53 into the frame when Saskatoon native Taylor Leier tipped a shot past London netminder Anthony Stolarz to make it 1-0.

Portland took a two-goal lead early in the second when Oliver Bjorkstrand fired a shot from the left faceoff circle that beat Stolarz at the 2:17 mark to make it 2-0. Later in the period Ty Rattie brought the puck into the London zone, stickhandled past the defense and scored on a backhand at the 10:23 mark to extend the lead to 3-0. London got on the board just 15 seconds later when Scott Harrington scored to cut the lead to 3-1, followed by a power play goal by Bo Horvat at the 12:30 mark to make it 3-2, which remained the score going into the third.

The Knights tied the game at 3-3 on a goal by Alex Broadhurst 1:48 into the third, but Portland struck back with two quick goals to go back up by two. The Hawks regained the lead when Derrick Pouliot scored a power play goal at the 6:20 mark to put the Hawks ahead 4-3, followed just 23 seconds later when Chase De Leo scored to make it 5-3.

London made a change in net after De Leo's goal, replacing Stolarz with Jake Patterson. Rattie added a late empty net goal to give the Hawks the 6-3 win.

Rattie and Leier each had three points in the win, while Mac Carruth made 25 saves on 28 shots in net. Both teams were 1-3 on the power play.

The Hawks round out the round robin portion of the schedule Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific time when they take on the host Saskatoon Blades.

