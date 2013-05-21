NBA star Kevin Durant donates $1 million to tornado relief - KPTV - FOX 12

NBA star Kevin Durant donates $1 million to tornado relief

By The Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press Photo: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -

Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant is pledging $1 million for tornado relief through his family foundation.

The American Red Cross announced Tuesday that the gift from The Durant Family Foundation is meant to match other donations and be an incentive for more people to give.

Red Cross' regional CEO Janienne Bella said the organization was thankful for Durant's "generosity."

The Red Cross is accepting $10 pledges from people who text "REDCROSS" to 90999. People can also donate at the organization's website.

On Monday, Durant sent a message to his 4.1 million Twitter followers with Red Cross donation information.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

