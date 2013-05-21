Linn County authorities looking for missing man

Linn County detectives are looking for a 52-year-old Tangent man who vanished last month.

Sheriff Tim Mueller says the last confirmed sighting of David Hultberg was at a gas station on April 26, though an acquaintance of the missing man told investigators he saw him the following day in Lebanon. The acquaintance said Hultberg, who has a Pegasus tattoo on his back, was not wearing a shirt.

Relatives reported Hultberg's disappearance on May 2. Four days later, his pickup was found in a church parking lot in Stayton.

The sheriff said Tuesday that investigators looked through the windows and did not see anything suspicious. They are awaiting consent from Hultberg's wife before searching inside the vehicle. She recently underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

