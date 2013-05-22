Man in handcuffs shows up at police station, gets arrested

A man was arrested at the Centralia Police Station after showing up in handcuffs.

The 21-year-old walked to the station Saturday and asked for help taking them off. He said a friend bought them at a second-hand store, put the cuffs on him as a joke and threw the key on the lawn.

The Chronicle reports police checked the records and found an outstanding arrest warrant.

