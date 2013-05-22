High school class creates temporary head for headless statue

A Vancouver high school class is working on a special piece of art they say is part of a ‘refacing' project after a city statue was defaced.

Several students from Fort Vancouver High School created a new statue head to replace the one taken from the ‘Wendy Rose' statue along the Columbia waterfront trail.

On Wednesday afternoon, the new statue head appeared on the defaced statute.

Several seniors in David Richards class worked for about 2 1/2 days to create a replacement head.

They know it's not a permanent fix, but they wanted to create something that would be in good taste.

The original statue was vandalized at the beginning of May, when police said someone took off the part of the statute that made a bandana at the top of the sculpture.

The statue sits along the Columbia waterfront trail and it was unveiled to the people living nearby in 2007.

Several students in a welding and machine shop class worked together to create a new temporary head.

It was modeled after Bender the robot from the show Futurama.

The teacher and his class called the replacement head a fun prank.

"When someone defaced the statute by stealing the head, it kind of made it look like an eyesore, so we thought let's make something that would be respectful of who the monument was originally put there for. So it had to be humorous and respectful at the same time," said David Richards, welding and machining teacher.

On Wednesday afternoon, the head was up on the statue.

The students and teacher said they're not trying to vandalize the existing statute, they just want to give it a temporary head that won't damage the current statue.

The teacher and students are hoping the temporary head will create some humor for the people living nearby.

