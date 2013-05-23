Family of local officer accused of child rape: 'He is not guilty'

A Beaverton police officer accused of food stamp fraud and sexually abusing a child has faced serious charges in the past.

Even so, not everyone believes the latest accusations against Christopher Warren.

Warren, 33, appeared in a Clark County courtroom Thursday. His bail was set at $250,000 on the charge of child rape.

Warren is on paid administrative leave from the Beaverton Police Department stemming from a previous arrest. He is accused of lying to get food stamps from Oregon while he lived in Vancouver.

He pleaded not guilty in that case in late April and was released from custody.

On Wednesday, the SWAT team was called out to the 9200 block of Northeast 14th Way in Vancouver and Warren was arrested again.

He received support outside the courtroom Thursday from 19-year-old Isaiah Armstead, who said Warren was married to his mother and he believes she is behind the latest criminal charge.

"There's absolutely no doubt in my mind that Chris Warren is not guilty of the charges and accusations brought against him," Armstead said, reading from a prepared statement. "I will personally testify that in the past she has coached my sister and I into saying and doing anything that will benefit her in the courts, child protective services and any law enforcement agency that came to investigate her."

Other family members contacted Fox 12 to make similar statements Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman reported the alleged abuse of a 5-year-old child to Vancouver police last week. A forensic investigator interviewed the child yesterday leading to Warren's arrest.

Beaverton police said Warren was previously fired from the force in January 2011. In that case, Warren was accused of not reporting a friend who was allegedly sexually abusing girls six years earlier.

An arbitrator ruled that was not the case and reinstated Warren to desk duty in October 2011.

A Vancouver police spokeswoman said Thursday the investigation is just starting and detectives believed there was probable cause to arrest Warren Wednesday.

She didn't comment on the next steps detectives will take in the case, but said the investigation will be completed thoroughly.

