Collapsed Mount Vernon bridge built in 1955

The Interstate 5 bridge that collapsed into the Skagit River was built in 1955 and was inspected two times last year in August and November.

Transportation Department spokesman Noel Brady in Seattle says it had a sufficiency rating of 47 out of 100. The state average is 80, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Brady says the bridge was 1,112 feet long and 180 feet wide with two lanes in each direction. There were four spans or sections over the water supported by piers. The span on the north side is the one that collapsed. The bridge was about 25 feet over the river.

It was a steel truss bridge, meaning it had a boxy steel frame. The vertical clearance from the roadway to the overhead supports was 14.6 feet.

