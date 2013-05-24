Police bust Southern Oregon medical marijuana dispensaries - KPTV - FOX 12

Police bust Southern Oregon medical marijuana dispensaries

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
MEDFORD, OR (AP) -

Police have arrested four people in raids on medical marijuana dispensaries in Southern Oregon.

Medford Police Chief Tim George says the arrests Thursday followed a two-year investigation, and the charges allege the sale of marijuana outside the rules covering medical marijuana.

The law legalizing medical marijuana in Oregon allows growers to recover only their expenses, and not anything to cover their labor or for profit.

The Mail Tribune reports that among the four was Lori Duckworth, executive director of the Southern Oregon chapter of the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws.

She faces 22 counts of conspiracy to deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school. Authorities say the group's office in Medford is within 1,000 feet of New Dimension Christian School.

 

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.