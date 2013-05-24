Police bust Southern Oregon medical marijuana dispensaries

Police have arrested four people in raids on medical marijuana dispensaries in Southern Oregon.

Medford Police Chief Tim George says the arrests Thursday followed a two-year investigation, and the charges allege the sale of marijuana outside the rules covering medical marijuana.

The law legalizing medical marijuana in Oregon allows growers to recover only their expenses, and not anything to cover their labor or for profit.

The Mail Tribune reports that among the four was Lori Duckworth, executive director of the Southern Oregon chapter of the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws.

She faces 22 counts of conspiracy to deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school. Authorities say the group's office in Medford is within 1,000 feet of New Dimension Christian School.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

